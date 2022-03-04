Shadow Minister alerted to flooding issues plaguing Milton Keynes

Milton Keynes councillors have alerted the shadow minister for flooding to ongoing issues in the borough.

The council also outlined its plan to limit the concern caused by the elements, it is spending over £1.6 million on flooding in 2022.

Alex Sobel MP was shown overflowing areas in Stony Stratford and was informed by residents how it affects people during a downpour.

Councillor Emily Darlington, shadow minister for flooding Alex Sobel, Councillor Jenny Wilson-Marklew

Stony Stratford flood arches have faced persistent issues, the council has earmarked £50,000 to combat the problem.

MK Council says, while it will do all it can to improve flooding issues, the local authority believes the responsibility also lies with the Environment Agency.

Stony Stratford Ward Councillor Jenny Wilson-Marklew accompanied the MP on his trip around town.

She said: “Stony Stratford was severely impacted by the Christmas 2019 floods when the river burst its banks.

"Since then, the Council has worked alongside the Environment Agency to review the issues, make recommendations, and put them into action.

“MK Labour, unlike the Conservative Group, is about real results. In the 2022/23 Budget, the Conservative Group were seeking funding for less than one sandbag per property, whereas we have invested more than £1.6m in flooding and drainage – with £50,000 for Stony Stratford.”

“Although flooding is inevitable, the Council will work hard on its forward-thinking approach to minimise the impact it has on residents.