Six road closures for drivers to watch out for in Milton Keynes

Drivers in and around Milton Keynes will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for this week

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A5, from 4pm January 13 to midnight, April 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 southbound, Little Brickhill - exit slip road lane closure due to carriageway - reconstruction/renewal works on behalf of Ringway.

• A5, from 8pm January 27 to 6am June 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Watling Street Roundabout to A4146, junction - carriageway closures, lane closures, two-way traffic signals and diversion routes due to construction improvement/upgrade works on behalf of National Highways.

And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A5, from 9pm March 11 to 5am March 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound, Kelly's Kitchen Roundabout - lane closures due to sign - erection works on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm March 12 to 5am March 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, Salford to Bogborough, lane closure for signs - erection on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm March 14 to 5am March 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 14 to Newport Pagnell entry slip - lane closure and slip road closure for services resurfacing works on behalf of Welcome Break.

• A5, from 8pm March 24 to 6am March 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Thorn Roundabout to Kelly's Kitchen Roundabout - carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route due to drainage works on behalf of Ringway.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.