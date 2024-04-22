Staggering 16,000 tonnes of plastic has been dumped in Milton Keynes parks over past two years

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An enormous 16,000 tonne mountain of plastic waste has been dumped in MK’s parks and green spaces over the past two years, it has been revealed.

The Parks Trust has spoken out today, on national Earth Day, to urge people to stop being irresponsible.

The theme of this years’ Earth Day is Planet vs Plastic and focuses on plastic pollution and raising awareness of the associated health risks.

A plastic mountain. Photo by Getty Images

A spokesperson for The Parks Trust said: “Plastics present a significant danger to all living creatures and can disrupt delicate ecosystems. That’s why we are committed to reducing plastic pollution.

"Since April 2022, the Trust’s operational personnel have gathered more than 100 tonnes of litter and fly-tipped waste from green spaces with support from volunteers. Around 30% of the waste is plastic – bottles, packaging, cup lids, bags, and polystyrene.”

This not only damages the environment but poses a risk to wildlife, particularly when in waterways, lakes, and ponds.

The Parks Trust Outdoor Learning Team are working for a better future, educating young people across Milton Keynes the importance of not littering and taking care of the natural environment.

The Parks Trust carries out regular litter picks in Milton Keynes

The spokesperson said: “You can contribute to Earth Day’s goals too. Supporting the local environment can be as simple as taking your litter home with you, reusing plastic products, or taking part in a community litter pick.”