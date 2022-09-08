String of estates in Milton Keynes to receive major 'deep cleanse' and makeover

They will be cleared of debris, have straggly shrubs and bushes cut back and any broken or cracked pathways will be resurfaced.

The first estate to be selected is Heelands and already work has started there.

Over the past few weeks, teams have been hard at work in the estate cutting back bushes, clearing litter and resurfacing broken pathways, say councillors.

A newly-revamped pathway on Heelands, the first estate to receive a deep clean and tidy

Major improvements have been made to the various ‘gill’ Courts, and teams are soon moving their focus onto Langcliffe Drive.

There are further deep cleans planned for some of the city’s older estates such as Bradwell Common, Conniburrow, Downs Barn, Campbell Park, Springfield, Fishermead and Oldbrook.

The programme is part of the Council Plan commitment for a cleaner and safer MK.

Councillor Robin Bradburn, Deputy Leader of Milton Keynes City Council and Lib Dem councillor for Bradwell Ward, said: “It’s great to see that our older estates, including Heelands, are receiving a tidy up as the well-used pathways naturally become overgrown and start to crack over time.”

Earlier this year, nearly half a million pounds was set aside to resurface footpaths and redways across the city.

Cllr Paul Trendall, Lib Dem Progressive Alliance Cabinet member for Waste Services, said: “The Progressive Alliance is committed to improving footpaths, redways and roads across the city to make sure Milton Keynes remains an attractive place to live, work and visit.