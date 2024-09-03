Structure designed to protect newts in Milton Keynes is dangerous to horses, dogs and humans, it is claimed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A steel structure designed to keep great crested newts safe and protected is posing a danger to people, dogs and horses, it has been claimed.

The special newt channel was build at the side of the North Bucks Way, public right of way that runs along Whitehouse estate, next to a children’s play area.

It takes the form of a narrow steel trough, set into te ground, that prevents the newts and other amphibians and reptiles from crossing, while still allowing other humans and animals to pass through.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newts can only exit the grid at either end, onto the "newt side" of a fence.

The newt channel along the North Bucks Way near Whitehouse estate in Milton Keynes

But horse ower Nic Partington is still paying for a bad experience she and her horse had with the channel three months ago.

She said: “My horse sustained an injury at the start of June this year due to a poorly designed metal newt channel on the North Bucks Way.

"He got his foot caught in the channel and because it has a lip, he got the foot stuck.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When the horse trried in vain to pull his foot out, he cut his leg open, said Nic.

The horse's foot was badly injured

Three months on, the wound has still not healed and Nic has paid out more than £400 in vets bills to treat it.

"The path is a danger to man and beast,’” said Nic. “The channels pose a danger to all users of the path – dogs, children and horses.

“I am certain that had my horse had metal shoes on, he would have been caught fast and in trying pull his leg out, broken it and had to be put to sleep. Luckily he is unshod and was able to free himslelf but with the damage you see.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Because of where the injury is, an area that moves a lot next to the joint, the wound is taking a very long time to heal and he has had to have rounds of antibiotics and pain relief plus cold laser therapy to help the healing process. In all he's been off work for three months.”

Nic has contacted the council, The Parks Trust and the land owners L&Q, who have built hundreds of new homes on Whitehouse.

But she has been getting nowhere, with each party passing he buck, until the Citizen iintervened, she said.

This morning we submitted questions to the company, asking if the newt channels could be made safer for other animals and humans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Within half an hour Nic received an email from Urban and Civic, who recently bought L&Q,

They have now promised to put warning signs up by Friday, urging people to be careful of the newt channels.

And they said they had been in touch with an ecologist for advice onwhat remedial/replacement measures can be taken to make the channels safe for horses but still effective in protecting newts.

Finally they asked Nic to send them the vets report about the horse, plus invoices for treatment, so they could “chase up” their insurers with a view of paying.