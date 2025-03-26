Swan sadly killed in vlolent attack by a dog in Milton Keynes park

A stern warning has been issued to dog walkers following the death of a young swan in a city park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The eight-month-old bird, known affectionately as Jeremy, was found dead by the pond at Tattenhoe Valley Park this week.

Around him was a scene of carnage, indiciating he had been savagely attacked by a dog.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Experts from MK Swan Rescue CIC, say the attack must have been “prolonged and violent”, meaning Jeremy would have suffered greatly.

Swan Rescue is warning all dog oweners following the death of Jeremy the swan

They have also studied the feather distribution and believe the dog owner must have been aware of the lengthy attack.

MK Swan Rescue is the official waterbird rescue organisation for both The Parks Trust and Milton Keynes City Council. They have now issued a statement to all dog owners.

It reads: “This tragic event underscores the critical importance of responsible dog ownership. We urge all dog walkers to remain vigilant and keep their pets under close control, especially near wildlife habitats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Dogs should be kept on leads in areas where wildlife is present to prevent such devastating occurrences.”

The incident occurred between Saturday, 22 March, and the early hours of Sunday, 23 March 2025.

The gorup’s spokesperson said: "Jeremy had been peacefully residing on the park's pond for the past month under the attentive care of local staff and visitors.

"The loss of Jeremy is a poignant reminder of the delicate balance within our local ecosystems and the role we all play in preserving it. We extend our heartfelt condolences to those who cared for and admired Jeremy during his time in the park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By working together and exercising caution, we can ensure that Tattenhoe Valley Park remains a safe haven for both wildlife and visitors alike.”

They added: “If you witness any incidents involving injured waterfowl or other wildlife, please report to police immediately as wildlife crime is taken very seriously, as well as to MK Swan Rescue CIC.

“Prompt reporting can provide injured animals with the best chance of survival.”

MK Swan Rescue consists of group of local volunteers dedicated to the care and protection of the swans our the city’s lakes and waterways.

.