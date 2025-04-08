Swans left seriously ill after large company dumps filthy oil in Milton Keynes lake

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A pair of swan lovebirds have lost their eggs and been left seriously ill after a large local company dumped oil in their lake.

Wilma and Sydney, a highly bonded pair, both suffered extreme side effects from the pollution, which is now under investigation by the Environment Agency and Anglian Water.

A few days ago, MK Swan Rescue CIC took Sydney into care after discovering him soaked in oil and in "significant distress.”

Their spokesperson said: “He was unable to enter the water and suffering from severe diarrhoea after ingesting oil while desperately trying to preen himself clean.

Sydney was desperately trying to get the oil off - but it was making him sick

"The oil had been illegally dumped by a large company, contaminating the lake where he and his mate, Wilma, had made their nest.”

It is understood the company, which cannot be named for legal reasons, is a persistent offenders for dumping oil.

After a couple of days in care at The Waterfowl Sanctuary, where he was expertly cleaned and dried, Sydney was well enough to return home. He was released back to the lake by MK Swan Rescue volunteer Josh.

"But sadly, the impact of the pollution has already been catastrophic,” said the spokesperson. “The swans’ nest has now been completely abandoned and all the eggs lost. Wilma, once a fiercely protective and attentive mother, is now desperately ill and showing signs of severe depression.

"She is being closely monitored and will need intervention to save her life—though nothing can be done to undo the harm already caused.”

The damage to local wildlife has been “devastating”, said the spokesperson.

“The incident has also affected other wildlife. Two coot families have lost their eggs after the hens became oiled and were forced to leave their nests. It is not yet known how many other species may have been affected out of sight—many smaller or more elusive creatures may already have suffered or died as a result of the contamination, without being detected.”

They added: “Illegal dumping of oil, chemicals, and other pollutants into waterways is one of the most harmful forms of environmental abuse. These substances coat the feathers of waterbirds, stripping them of their waterproofing and insulation. Birds affected by oil become cold, stressed, and unable to fly or feed properly, often leading to death without intervention. Ingesting even small amounts of oil while attempting to clean themselves can poison birds, damage internal organs, and cause fatal illnesses.

Polluted water also kills aquatic plants and invertebrates, destroying the food chain and forcing fish and other species to flee or die off, leaving entire ecosystems broken.

The spokesperson added: “Anglian Water are aware of the contamination and have been working to clean the affected water. The Environment Agency has launched an investigation into the source of the illegal discharge.”

MK Swan Rescue CIC is calling for greater protection of local habitats and stricter consequences for those who pollute them.

The community interest company consists of a group of local volunteers dedicated to the care and protection of the swans, and other water birds, that grace our nearby lakes and waterways.

Their activities include the monitoring of resident birds to check for any issues requiring intervention, either resolving the problem on site, or if necessary transporting the bird to obtain medical assistance.