The Parks Trust launches city-wide litter poster competition in Milton Keynes

The Parks Trust and Milton Keynes City Council are this week launching the 2025 litter poster competition in a bid to cut down the perpetual problem.

The Litter Poster Challenge invites people to create a poster that can become the face of The Parks Trust’s anti-litter campaign for 2025.

The design needs to encourage people to stop throwing and dumping their litter, which pollutes our local environment, harms wildlife and damages our planet.

Littering in Milton Keynes parks increased last year, and The Parks Trust workers battle constantly to keep it at bay.

Litter pickers in Hazeley Wood, Milton Keynes

The winning poster will be displayed in the parks, in local parish council facilities and on social media.

Milton Keynes City Council’s Environment and Waste team and The Parks Trust are teaming up to launch this competition for all MK Primary Schools to enter.

Winners will receive a set of 10 litter pickers for their school, and a free Outdoor Learning session with The Parks Trust if your school can accommodate it. The winning artist will also get a goodie bag.

Sarah Griffiths, Outdoor Learning Manager at The Parks Trust says “Litter remains a significant problem in Milton Keynes and the negative impact on our wildlife and wider environment is huge.

"We hope that highlighting the issue will remind people to take their litter home and recycle as much as they can. We always get a great

response from children and schools across MK to take part in the competition, and it’s wonderful to see their passion for the natural world.

Both The Parks Trust team and the City Council are really looking forward to seeing what they create this year.”

Councillor Akash Nayee from Milton Keynes City Council says:"The Parks Trust litter poster competition is a great way to use your creativity for a cause that matters. Your artwork can inspire others to take pride in keeping our environment clean and beautiful for everyone."

You can either send in your entry by post (with your name, school name and teacher’s name or parent’s name and contact details) or upload your entry online (scanned in or a good quality photo).

Visit here for more information.

