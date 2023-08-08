These are the top 5 parks to visit in Milton Keynes this summer, as voted by the experts

Experts at The Parks Trust have voted on the top five parks to visit this summer in Milton Keynes.

Across MK, there are over 6,000 acres of beautiful green spaces that make the city a great place to work, live and play. But with over 40 parks to choose from, deciding where to visit can be challenging.

That's why The Parks Trust, which looks after our green areas, asked all its team members to vote for their favourite parks.

The Floodplain Forest nature reserve at Old Wolverton came in at number one

Here are the results:

1. Floodplain Forest Nature Reserve

Coming in at number one is Floodplain Forest Nature Reserve at Old Wolverton, a park that offers a delightful escape into a thriving natural habitat. This relatively new park is rich in wildlife and diverse landscapes. There's so much to see and enjoy, from dragonflies, damselflies, and other insects in the wetlands to the wild Konik Ponies.

The park is one of the best sites in Buckinghamshire for nature enthusiasts and birdwatchers, attracting a wide range of wetland birds and invertebrates due to the thriving floodplain habitats.

Great Linford Manor Park was number two

The circular route starting from Manor Court Farm takes visitors on an hour-long walk, passing through fields, woods, and the scenic River Great Ouse with its picturesque bridge.

2. Great Linford Manor Park

Great Linford Manor Park is a captivating park to visit that is well known for its history, which dates back to the Saxon times.

Visitors can enjoy a unique and engaging experience, with plenty of features to keep them entertained, including the playful public art sculptures, self-guided trails, informative interpretation boards and much more.

Willen Lake was voted number four

Great Linford Manor Park offers a memorable day out blending history, natural beauty, and family-friendly enjoyment

3. Ouzel Valley Park

Ouzel Valley Park is a tranquil and picturesque area that offers a seamless journey along the riverside through a connection of parks perfect for scenic commutes and leisurely strolls. It boasts an impressive scale of open, green landscapes with several biodiversity and archaeological sites.

The historical features of Ouzel Valley Park include medieval villages and fish ponds scattered throughout the park. It is also home to the Community Orchard in Woughton on the Green, where apple trees are free for anyone to pick.

For wildlife enthusiasts, there are opportunities to spot a variety of species, including Woodpeckers, Kingfishers and Little Grebes.

4. Willen Lake

Milton Keynes' most popular park, Willen Lake, has entertainment for all ages and interests, both on and off the water. The park offers a wide range of activities, making it the perfect day out for families and thrill-seekers alike. From watersports like kayaking and stand-up paddleboarding to thrills at Treetop Extreme, there's something for everyone.

It’s an ideal spot for leisurely walks, picnics, and relaxation. Head over to cultural landmarks on the north side of Willen Lake, such as the Peace Pagoda and Medicine Wheel. Nature lovers can appreciate the diverse bird species and conservation efforts.

5. Caldecotte Lake

Caldecotte Lake boasts a delightful walk around two lakes surrounded by stunning greenery, with an abundance of wildlife.