This is why these ancient willow trees are being chopped back to mere stumps in Milton Keynes

Ancient willow trees are being coppiced by The Parks Trust

Experts from The Parks Trust have explained why seemingly glorioud and ancient willow trees are being chopped back to nothing but stumps at a city beauty spot.

The veteran trees have graced the walk alongside the River Ouzel at Woolstone for as long as people can remember, but this week contractors are moving in with chain saws.

The willows are being pollarded and coppiced, which are traditional ways of managing trees along riverbanks.

It extends the lifespan of the trees, which will regrow and whose roots help to bind and retain the banks. And it also helps to keep them as great habitat for insects, birds and bats, says the Trust.

A spokesperson said: “Coppicing is the traditional process of cutting back certain types of woody plants to just above ground level (usually 100-200mm). Coppicing is one of our many key landscape management practices. Lots of plants are suitable for coppicing, including laurel, hazel, dogwood, rose and willow.

"It’s been part of land management for hundreds, if not thousands of years. Traditionally, it would have been undertaken to provide local communities with such things as firewood, charcoal, fencing or building materials and foliage for livestock.”

They added: “There are also times we need to coppice shrubs which grow along the boundaries of our land. This allows inspections to be carried out to prevent fly tipping and encroachments... Coppicing also ensures the city’s roads, footpaths, and redways are safe for people to use as it helps maintain the visibility of lines of sight.