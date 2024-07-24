Thousands sign petition to stop the use of pesticides in Milton Keynes streets and green spaces

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Almost 8,000 people have signed a petition to stop the use of pesticides to control weeds in the city.

The Change.org petition has been started by local parish councillor Judith Heinemann and is aimed at The Parks Trust, MK City Council and school landscaping contractors.

It aims to get to 10,000 signatures and has already gathered more than 7,700.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Judith states: “There is simply no need to spray poisons in our streets, verges, parks and schools where they risk harming our residents, their dogs and children in particular, bees, butterflies and other wildlife, and running off into our waterways.

A petition has been launched to stop the use of potentially harmful pesticide chemicals in Milton Keynes

“Safe and sustainable alternatives for weed control are available, where necessary.”

She adds: “At present, Milton Keynes City Council and the Parks Trust spray pesticides on pavements, the edges of paths and roads, around signs and trees, on shrub beds and under hedges. You sometimes see a group of Parks Trust sprayers in our valley parks and a MKCC vehicle, with a massive drum of pesticides on the back, spraying in our quiet residential streets. Landscaping contractors regularly spray pesticides in schools and sports grounds.”

The most commonly used pesticide, Roundup, is harmful to bees and butterflies, damages soil health, and is strongly suspected of causing non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and neurological disorders such as Parkinson’s disease in humans, said Judith.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is also associated to developmental and endocrine issues, and particularly affects children and the elderly. Children are particularly vulnerable to pesticides because they absorb pesticides more easily and they are less able to deal with the toxins.”

Banning the use of pescides would also attract more wild bees, butterflies, other pollinators and wildlife to urban areas, says the petition.

“Elsewhere, some countries and many cities have already banned urban pesticide use to help protect insects and human health….Ending pesticide use in Milton Keynes is an achievable goal that would be a massive win for the health of both our residents, pets and wildlife,” it concludes.

You can view the petition here.

The Parks Trust insists it has already made “positive progress “in its efforts to reduce its glyphosate use by by over one-third in recent years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our goal is to use the substance minimally and only where no practicable alternative is available,” said a spokesperson.

They added: “We do not use glyphosate on most of the green space that we manage and where we do have to use it, we minimise its use. Across the whole estate, we use 250ml to 1 hectare (2.47 acres) per year which equates to half a regular can of drink over an area the size of a football pitch.”

MK City Council also says it minimises its usage of pesticides to ensure tha amount of glyphosate-based pesticides is “as low as reasonably practicable”.

"It has already stopped all spraying of pesticides through the summer via Landscaping services and are aiming to stop use of around trees and tall street signs,” said a spokesperson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad