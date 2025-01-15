Three massive new warehouses to be built close to Milton Keynes city centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Another huge warehouse development has been granted planning permission in Milton Keynes – and work has already started.

The three giant structures will be built on four acres of land to the north of Precedent Drive at Rooksley, currently occupied by vacant industrial and office buildings.

They will be used for light industrial, storage and distribution, with offices, car parking and enhanced landscaping such as additional trees and plants around the site.

The total warehouse space will be 176,392 sq ft, say developers Greenlight Urban, who were formed by property investers Delancey and commercial developers Coltham specially for the project.

The alrge new warehouses will be built at Rooksley in Milton Keynes, close to Bradwell Common and the city centre

Building work began this month and already the first warehouse has been pre-let to a green-tech manufacturing business.

The project, which consists of three units ranging from 51,062 sq ft to 124,007 sq ft, will create around 300 jobs for the local community, say Greenlight.

A spokesperson said: “Designed to optimise operational efficiency and reduce occupiers’ energy costs, the units will be targeting the highest BREEAM rating of Outstanding and an EPC rating of A+, offering up to £48,000 of energy cost saving per annum. The warehouses will also include EV charging points, PV solar panels, 10% roof lights, up to 700 kVa of power, and up to 15m to the underside of eaves.”

And there will even be a “wellness garden” and cycling facilities for people working there, they said.

However, some people in MK have expressed concern at the number of huge warehouses springing up recently including the giant structures on new industrial development in progress at Tongwell, just outside Newport Pagnell and off the H3 Monks Way

Another equally mammoth warehouse development, a 125,647 sq ft ‘Logistics City, has just been started up the road, in Michigan Drive.

It is not yet known who will occupy these warehouses when they are complete. But Delancy bosses are confident the new premises at Rooksley will be snapped up.

Their director of development, Mark Enderby, said: “As we begin construction of Greenlight Milton Keynes, we are delighted to have already secured our first pre-let. This letting demonstrates strong demand for best-in-class warehouse space from international occupiers, and with good interest in the remaining two units, we hope to announce more occupiers soon.”