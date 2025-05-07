Video: Hot weather leads to sea of empty water bottles outside Milton Keynes secondary school

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Students have learned their lesson about dumping litter after residents complained about a sea of empty water bottles outside a city secondary school.

One man was outraged to count between 80 and 100 plastic bottles dumped on the doorstep on Hazeley Academy last Friday and he took a video as proof of the “massive littering”.

“This happened despite the Academy making great play of its green and environmental credentials,” he said.

The Citizen contacted the school, which is part of the 5 Dimensions Trust, and they were quick to respond.

Up to 100 empty water bottles were outside the school in Milton Keynes

A spokesperson explained that the littering was a result of a students’ water fight that happened after school hours and outside the school on Friday – the hottest day of the year.

They said: “We were disappointed to find water bottles left outside the school last weekend. We understand that some young people had taken part in a water fight after school had finished. The water bottles were not provided by the school.

“The bottles were cleared by student volunteers over the weekend and swept again by the site team when school reopened, and we are talking to all students about their community responsibility and inviting and encouraging them to participate in one of our planned community litter sweeps.”

The 5 Dimensions Trust is a Multi-Academy Trust that serves the west Milton Keynes. It is currently comprised of three secondary schools, The Hazeley Academy, Shenley Brook End School and Walton High, as well as three primary schools - Priory Rise, Emerson Valley and Merebrook Infants.