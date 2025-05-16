Vigil to protect swan's precious eggs ends in horror at Milton Keynes lake

Wildlife lovers have been left in tears after their incredible efforts failed to prevent thugs from smashing a clutch of ‘miracle’ swan’s eggs.

Members of MK Swan Rescue group were over the moon when they saw the pair of swans on Great Holm’s Lodge Lake had made another nest and produced more eggs this week – just weeks after their first batch was destroyed by vandals.

The attack had been another setback in a long line of heartbreak for the loyal pair, whose first nest was lost to flooding in 2022.

The following year they laid more eggs, only for two older teenage boys to be seen deliberately smashing and destroying them.

The mother swan sits mournfully by the side of her nest containing the smashed eggs

Then, earlier this year, their third attempt ended in more disaster when the eggs disappeared and the nest was left in a trampled state – clearly by a human.

This week, when MK Swan Rescue founder Allie Humphries noticed the pair had laid more eggs, against all odds, she was determined to keep them safe for once and for all.

She put an impassioned plea on the group’s Facebook page yesterday (Thursday May 15) for volunteers to keep a peaceful vigil on the nest, organising shifts so it would not be unattended.

"Once again, our beloved Lodge Lake swans are under threat….Whether you’re walking the dog, reading a book, or enjoying a picnic – just being there can help deter those who may intend harm,” she wrote.

One of the destroyed eggs

She added: “We’re setting up a WhatsApp group to help coordinate coverage and avoid long gaps...These swans have already suffered enough. Let’s stand together and protect them.”

But just a few hours after the post was published, and within minutes of a watchful group member leaving the lakeside, low-life vandals struck.

Every single egg was smashed to smithereens, leaving the fertilised yolks exposed and the shells in tiny fragments. Some had been taken out of the nest and smashed on a nearby path.

“Why? Just why would anyone want to do this?” said devastated Allie. “It’s not even as though they stole the eggs – they just smashed them for no reason.

Hours before the attack, Swan rescuers had published this on social media in a bid to protect the eggs

"When we got there, the female swan was just sitting by the side of the nest, looking heartbroken. It was just so tragic.”

Destroying swan eggs is a crime under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 and penalties can include imprisonment and/or a hefty fine. This week’s incident has been reported to police, who are taking it seriously.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious at Lodge Lake or anyone with information about the culprits should call police on 101 immediately, quoting crime reference number 43250239113. Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers free of charge on 0800 555 111.

"The swans won’t lay again this year – it’s too late,” said Allie. “So all our efforts must go into catching the sick person or people who destroyed these eggs and make sure they are punished through the criminal courts.”

Research has shown swans are known for their ability to grieve for a lost egg, cygnet or mate or cygnet and will go through a mourning process each time.