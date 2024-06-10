Weekly rubbish bin collections are protected for next two years in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Black bins will remain collected weekly until 2026 as Labour rejects fortnightly schedule in MK.

The MK Labour Group, which now runs Milton Keynes City Council as a majority after winning council elections last month, are acting quickly on their manifesto commitments with a decision set to be taken on 18th June to protect weekly bin collections until at least May 2026.

The commitment, which is laid out in the labour administration’s Milton Keynes Council Plan 2024 – 2026 and 100 Day Action plan, will reiterate that weekly black bin collections will continue under the Labour cabinet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllr Jennifer Wilson-Marklew, Cabinet Member for Public Realm said:“Labour is delivering on its recent manifesto commitment to protect weekly black waste collections.

Black bins will remain collected on a weekly basis in Milton Keynes

“After successfully rolling out the new wheelie bin system last year, our weekly bin collections were never under threat. However, following Tory lies in the lead up to the local elections, we want to reassure residents that our commitment to weekly black bin collections is clear and deliver on our promises. The public will be right to ask, what else are the Tories happy to lie about to try and secure the few votes they have left?

She added: “After 14 years of a Conservative government, Milton Keynes City Council is facing significant pressures on our budget, but we are working quickly on our manifesto promises and weekly bin collections will be protected under Labour.”