Weekly rubbish bin collections are protected for next two years in Milton Keynes
and live on Freeview channel 276
The MK Labour Group, which now runs Milton Keynes City Council as a majority after winning council elections last month, are acting quickly on their manifesto commitments with a decision set to be taken on 18th June to protect weekly bin collections until at least May 2026.
The commitment, which is laid out in the labour administration’s Milton Keynes Council Plan 2024 – 2026 and 100 Day Action plan, will reiterate that weekly black bin collections will continue under the Labour cabinet.
Cllr Jennifer Wilson-Marklew, Cabinet Member for Public Realm said:“Labour is delivering on its recent manifesto commitment to protect weekly black waste collections.
“After successfully rolling out the new wheelie bin system last year, our weekly bin collections were never under threat. However, following Tory lies in the lead up to the local elections, we want to reassure residents that our commitment to weekly black bin collections is clear and deliver on our promises. The public will be right to ask, what else are the Tories happy to lie about to try and secure the few votes they have left?
She added: “After 14 years of a Conservative government, Milton Keynes City Council is facing significant pressures on our budget, but we are working quickly on our manifesto promises and weekly bin collections will be protected under Labour.”
Recycling bins will remain collected fortnightly, on alternative weeks for paper (red bin) and plastic (blue). Food and garden waste in the green bins will also remain weekly.