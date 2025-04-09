'We'll try again' say developers refused permission to build high-rise flats next to Milton Keynes parkland
Urban Splash and Glenbrook wanted to build 397 apartments in blocks of between 12 and six storeys tall on the Overgate site, which is next to the Grade II listed parkland.
Residents and the local town council objected strongly, saying the scheme was not suitable for the scenic area. However, council officers recommend that the applicated be granted.
In a surprising U-turn at this month’s planning committee meeting, councillors voted against the officers’ advice and refused permission.
They said the scale and bulk of the development, which would create a dominant, isolated feature affecting key views and the experience of the lower park. And they also felt the the harm was not outweighed by any public benefit, in terms of the number of affordable apartments.
After the meeting, a spokesperson for the protesting residents said: “This refusal sends a clear and powerful message: Milton Keynes will not be pushed into accepting poorly conceived developments that prioritise profit over policy...”
But now a spokesperson for Urban Splash and Glenbrooks has issued a statement saying: “We are naturally disappointed by the decision from Milton Keynes City Council not to grant planning permission. However, we remain fully committed to the regeneration of this site.
"In addition, we have submitted a masterplan application for future phases of the development - further reinforcing our long-term investment in the area.”
They added: "Our goal remains the same: to create Milton Keynes’ most exciting new neighbourhood through a collaborative partnership between our team, MKDP, and the city council.”