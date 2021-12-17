Wheelie bins move one step closer to being rolled out across Milton Keynes

A move to start the tender exercise for purchasing wheelie bins as part of the new waste collection service for Milton Keynes is expected to be given the green light next week.

Starting in 2023, most households will switch to wheeled bins instead of plastic bags.

Homes in Milton Keynes will receive four-wheeled bins each, as part of plans to reduce contamination and increase recycling.

No more rubbish sacks as the council looks to introduce wheeled bins across Milton Keynes

The move follows a trial as well as a consultation by Milton Keynes Council which showed 76% of residents were in favour of scrapping the current black sacks provided by the authority.

In a delegated decision report published on 23 March, the Labour-run council confirmed that each household will receive four different wheeled bins: green for food and garden waste, blue for plastic, metals and glass, red for paper and card and grey for residual waste.

Residual waste, along with food and garden waste, will still be collected each week.

More than 300,000 bins will need to be purchased, and next week Cabinet Member Councillor Lauren Townsend will take a decision to start the tender programme to find the right supplier.

The switch to wheeled bins will help bring cleaner streets, increased recycling, and reduced contamination rates.

Labour Councillor Lauren Townsend, Cabinet Member for Public Realm, said: “The results of the wheeled bin pilot and consultation were clear – 3 out of 4 residents want to make the switch to wheeled bins.”

“I’m happy to take this next step in rolling out wheeled bins to make Milton Keynes cleaner and greener.”

Liberal Democrat Councillor Kerrie Bradburn moved the original motion calling for a wheeled bin trial back in July 2019:

She said: “Moving to wheeled bins will bring great benefits to the residents of Milton Keynes. Without fragile plastic bags that can split easily, and spillage that can attract vermin, our streets will be cleaner. Our contamination rates can go down, and recycling rates up, as these bins make it easier to separate waste.”