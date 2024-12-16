Changes to waste and recycling collections over Christmas and New Year have been announced by Milton Keynes Council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Due to the bank holidays, collections between Christmas Day and Friday, January 10 will take place up to two working days later than usual.

Normal collections will resume from Monday, January 13.

Revised collection dates:

Find out when bins will be collected over the festive period

Original collection date Revised collection date Bin/sack collection

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

> Wednesday 25 December Friday 27 December Black, blue and green.

> Thursday 26 December Saturday 28 December Black, blue and green.

> Friday 27 December Monday 30 December Black, blue and green.

> Monday 30 December Tuesday 31 December Black, red and blue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

> Tuesday 31 December Thursday 2 January Black, red and blue.

> Wednesday 1 January Friday 3 January Black, red and blue.

> Thursday 2 January Saturday 4 January Black, red and blue.

> Friday 3 January Monday 6 January Black, red and blue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

> Monday 6 January Tuesday 7 January Black, blue and green.

> Tuesday 7 January Wednesday 8 January Black, blue and green.

> Wednesday 8 January Thursday 9 January Black, blue and green.

> Thursday 9 January Friday 10 January Black, blue and green.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friday 10 January Saturday 11 January Black, blue and green.

Real Christmas trees will be collected if the trunk is no more than 15cm / 6in in diameter, and fit neatly inside your green bin with decorations removed. Alternatively, trees can be taken to one of the city council’s recycling centres.

You can book a slot and check the opening hours at the council’s website