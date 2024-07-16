With the school holidays about to start, here's a guide to free family fun available in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Parks all over the city are offering free fun for all the family during the long summer holidays.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Parks Trust has organised a wealth of outdoor activities, ranging from nature sessions to crafts and play.

“Whatever the weather, there’s still plenty of time to pack a picnic or wield your wellies, and head outdoors for some free family fun,” said their spokesperson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People can discover local nature at Howe Park Wood Open Mornings every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 23 July until 29 August from 9.30am-12.30pm.

The Love Nature Days at Howe Park Wood are popular with all ages

You can plan multiple visits to make the most of a different theme each week, learning about Mammals, Conservation & Biodiversity, Freshwater, Birds, Plants & Trees, and Minibeasts.

“Enjoy the tranquil oasis of a designated Site of Special Scientific Interest, with free access to experts and artefacts in the Education Centre, nature-themed challenges, and self-guided trails. There are also some sessions offering bookable low-cost activities like Nature Craft and Pond Dipping, said the spokesperson.

There are also Parkland Play sessions, which are hosted in a different park each week. These are filled with family fun, from lawn games and sports equipment to bubble machines, sensory tents and more. Youngsters can play outdoors, learn how to stay safe in MK’s parks, or go on a bug hunting adventure on Wednesdays throughout August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parkland Play sessions run 12pm–3pm with a tranquil environment for the first hour. They and will pop-up in Ashland Lakes on 7 August, Glebe Farm on 14 August, Whitehouse Park on 21 August, and Stanton Low on 28 August.

On August 17, the whole family can travel back in time as Roman Day returns to North Loughton Valley Park. Set in the most extensive excavation site of Roman settlements in the city, visitors will be immersed in Roman life between 12pm-4pm. Unearth archaeology with a guided tour of the Bancroft Villa ruins, meet Bucks Geology Group, and take part in themed crafts and activities – from pottery making to catapult firing. They can even meet a Time Tutors’ Roman Soldier and Roman woman to learn all about their way of life.

Then there is the Parks Trust’s Discovery Stroll series, which offers a light introduction to the city’s green spaces, giving residents the confidence to explore more of their local parks. Suitable for all ages, and free to join, explore the interesting features and wildlife of Tattenhoe Valley on 20 August.

Julie Dawes, Events and Community Engagement Manager at The Parks Trust said: “The summer holiday is a great time to head outdoors and explore the city’s amazing parks. There’s so much to see and do, plus we’ve lined up heaps of exciting events and activities to enjoy. We’re really looking forward to welcoming the community to the city’s green spaces, and closer to nature, and the heritage and culture of MK!”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Milton Keynes has nearly 50 different parks to explore, and plenty of events and activities too! If you’re looking for an outdoor adventure this summer, head to The Parks #Trust website here for more details.