Work to start on repairing more than 80 street signs across Milton Keynes

More than 80 street name plates across MK’s residential streets and grid road network are to be repaired or replaced as part of a maintenance programme.

A further 36 plates where the street name is no longer visible will be fitted with a new printed wrap.

Street name plates are essential to help provide location information for emergency services, taxis, delivery companies and local residents.

Programme of repair work to street signs is to start before the end of the month

The list of street name plates has been compiled based on priority so that any signs that are completely missing will be done first.

The council’s highways service provider, Ringway now produces the printed name plate wraps in-house. This means that replacing faded signs can happen more quickly and the cost savings can be used to include more street name plates in the repair programme.

Councillor Lauren Townsend, Cabinet Member for Public Realm said, “Street name plates are vital to direct people around MK, especially emergency and delivery vehicles. This has been particularly important during the pandemic as more people need or rely on home deliveries.

“I’m delighted that we are now able to do our own sign printing and with the extra savings we can fund more repairs, but it also means we’re reducing our own carbon footprint by producing more locally.”

The street name plate repair programme will be carried out in four batches with the first starting this month.

Any damaged or faded street name plates can be reported to the council through the website using the Report It section here or by calling 01908 252353.