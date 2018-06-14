Exciting new job created by Newport Pagnell property firm - but only kids can apply

A house builder in Newport Pagnell has created an exciting new role and is recruiting for an ‘Archi-tot’, but there’s just one catch – you have to be aged between four and nine years old.

The newly created role will see one lucky youngster be paid £500 to design a ‘house of the future’.

From slides instead of stairs, ballet barres, a chocolate fountain in the kitchen or even a ball pit – Redrow Homes South Midlands is looking for children to provide inspiration for the developer’s new homes.

Four to nine-year olds from across the region can apply for the role by visiting redrow.co.uk/promo/archi-tots and submitting a ‘house of the future’ design.

As well as a salary of £500, the winning Archi-tot’s school will also receive artwork vouchers – and the winner could see their design incorporated into the housebuilder’s popular Heritage Collection.

To kick-start their efforts, parents can pick up art packs and copies of Redrow’s ‘How We Build Your Home’ from Priory Mews on Tickford Street.

Imaginative youngsters have until midnight on Sunday, July 1, to submit their entries and be in with a chance of being named Archi-tot for Redrow South Midlands.

For more information about the Newport Pagnell development, call 01908 822671 or visit www.redrow.co.uk/developments/priory-mews-newport-pagnell-222399.