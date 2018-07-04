Experience five days of dance and creative learning at studio in Milton Keynes

Keeping tweens and teens occupied during the summer holidays is no mean feat but a city dance school is offering a solution - five days of dance, fun and creative learning.

Aspiring dancers of all ages are invited to experience up to five days of full time dance school this summer at Dancebox Studios & Theatre Works.

The central Milton Keynes dance facility – which boasts six dance studios – will host the Dancebox Summer School from Monday, July 23 until Friday July, 27.

Each day starts at 9am and consists of classes in ballet, jazz, commercial, contemporary, stretch, repertoire and choreography. Collection is at 3pm.

Managing director Tom Linecar-Boulton said: “We know how challenging it can be for parents to keep their children - particularly teenagers - busy during the summer holidays. Each day of the Dancebox Summer School is packed full of classes taught by our popular and experienced specialist dance teachers, as well as sessions led by current West End performers. Whether your child is an accomplished dancer or a total beginner, we will get them excited about dancing while keeping them entertained and active.”

Dancers can choose to attend as many days out of the five days on offer as they would like. Those who attend all five days will receive a limited edition Dancebox Summer School 2018 t-shirt.

In addition to plenty of dancing, participants can look forward to chilling out at lunchtime in front of a film and having an opportunity to make lots of new friends.

There are three age categories: age 5-8, age 9-12, age 13+.

Email hello@danceboxstudios.co.uk or call 01908 672 920 to book or make further enquiries.

Dancebox Studios & Theatre Works encompasses a junior school, adult drop-in classes and a vocational college. While the junior school pupils and college students will be taking a break over the summer, the adult classes will continue to run throughout July and August.

Visit www.danceboxstudios.co.uk for more information.