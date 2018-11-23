Explore Milton Keynes’ Parkland this National Tree Week

The Parks Trust wants to encourage people to get out and explore the city’s parkland this National Tree Week, which runs from tomorrow to Sunday, December 2.

To celebrate the many varied and beautiful trees that feature across the Milton Keynes landscape, The Parks Trust has devised a series of activities for people of all ages to enjoy.

A route for a self-guided walk has been created, which covers several of the central parks, including Campbell Park, Newlands and the Tree Cathedral.

The route details which trees walkers should look out for, including the majestic oak in Campbell Park and the poplars along the Canal Broadwalk. It is approximately three miles in length and should take around an hour to complete. Further self-guided walks, covering other areas of Milton Keynes, will shortly be available.

In addition, two competitions will be held throughout the week for people to enter. Adults can submit a photo of their favourite Milton Keynes tree to be in with the chance of winning a £50 garden centre voucher, while children can create a tree-themed collage to win a special creative prize. Head to The Parks Trust’s Facebook and Instagram pages for more information.

For those keen to find out about the notable trees in the city’s landscape, a downloadable factsheet is available with information about some of Milton Keynes’ most historic trees and where to find them.

“We are incredibly fortunate to have some really beautiful trees in our parkland, that can be enjoyed throughout the year with the changing seasons," said David Foster, chief executive of The Parks Trust.

"National Tree Week is an excellent opportunity to encourage adults and children alike to head outside and look at the glorious landscape around them. We hope lots of people will share photos of their favourite trees with us – we would love to see them!”



For more information about The Parks Trust and the many trees featured in its green space, visit www.theparkstrust.com