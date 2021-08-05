Explosion in Milton Keynes leaves homes without power
Slabs and bricks were thrown into the air as CityFibre box exploded
Thursday, 5th August 2021, 4:41 pm
Updated
Thursday, 5th August 2021, 5:17 pm
A newly installed CityFibre broadband fibre box on Tattenhoe exploded this afternoon, causing paving slabs and bricks to be thrown into the air.
Nobody was injured and nearby parked cars escaped damage, but homes in the area were left without power afterwards.
The cause of the explosion is being investigated, say residents.
CityFibre is building a multi million pound broadband network in Milton Keynes, enabling residents to benefit from faster internet speeds. This particular box, which is in Rosemullion Avenue, was installed a month ago, say residents.