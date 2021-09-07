Factory overhaul at former site of coffee making company in Milton Keynes will create new jobs

Plans to overhaul a former coffee making factory site have been submitted to Milton Keynes Council.

The application has been submitted by BGO Code Propco Ltd for the former Maxwell House site on the Denbigh Industrial Estate, in Third Avenue, Bletchley.

Plans outline the ‘erection of two commercial buildings (14,581 sqm total internal floorspace), landscaping and servicing arrangements’ along with

The plans have been submitted for the former Maxwell House site on the Denbigh Industrial Estate in Bletchley.

two vehicle access points from Third Avenue with189 parking spaces (seven disabled, 16 electric vehicle) also proposed.

Heavy Goods Vehicle (HGV) parking is also mentioned in the plans.

The aim is to provide “contemporary employment floorspace in this location, where demand is high”.

It “will create new jobs” and should “be granted without delay”, a council document states.

In 2011, plans for a more than 25,000 sqm data centre was granted permission. It expired but was again granted permission in 2016.

“The proposed development provides an opportunity to develop an allocated and undeveloped plot within an established industrial area, to provide high-quality employment floorspace to meet an identified local demand,” a planning statement reads.

It adds: “The proposed development seeks to create a high-quality, modern industrial and logistics development that will be attractive to prospective occupiers, which will contribute significantly towards one of the council’s key priorities of creating local employment opportunities.”

Planning officers will now decide what becomes of the application.