Families flock to Planet Ice Milton Keynes to escape the heat

The Ice Rink is officially the coolest place to visit this Summer.

With the UK experiencing some of the hottest weather in decades, Planet Ice in Milton Keynes has seen an unprecedented increase in attendance for this time of year.

Families are looking to escape the heat and finding that ice skating is the perfect way to cool down.

Chief operations officer Heath Rhodes said:“This unusual weather is driving people to our facilities, eager to enjoy a few hours of fun with friends and family away from the sun. These last few weekends our managers are reporting a sharp increase in public ice skating at both our evening and daytime sessions.”

Britain’s longest heatwave in five years is to last for at least another week, but then more hot weather is to follow later in the month and looks to continue well into August.

The Met Office said Sunday was the hottest day in England this year when Gosport, Hampshire, reached 32.4C (90.3F).

Whilst temperatures this week will probably continue to rise to around 30.0C the average ice rink temperature is kept at a cool 4.0C. This is what is making the ice rink environment so favourable to people not used to the continuous high temperatures but still looking for things to do with the family.