Two adults and two children had to be evacuated after a car struck their Milton Keynes home in the middle of the night.

Firefighters were called to the two-storey detached house in Wilmin Grove, Loughton at 3.14am on Saturday.

One appliance and crew from Bletchley and an officer attended.

A man, a woman, a boy and a girl were safely evacuated from the house, said a Bucks fire spokesman.