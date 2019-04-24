Family of missing Milton Keynes girl Leah Croucher refuse to give up hope as 10 week anniversary approaches

As the 10 week anniversary of Leah Croucher going missing approaches, her family have revealed how they refuse to give up hope that she will return safe and sound.

Police have put out no new updates since last week’s appeal for witnesses who saw a girl matching Leah’s description crying by Furzton Lake on the morning she disappeared.

Leah Croucher has been missing since February

This week Leah’s sister wrote a poignant message on social media.

She said: “I will never give up hope that Leah will be returning to us all soon safe and well and I will continue remain positive because without hope we have nothing. Leah if you can read this, please contact me! I love you lots and I always will.”

She added: "My life went from my worries being what I would wear on a night out with my friends, how many holidays I would be able to afford this year or what I would be doing on my weekends off work. Trivial things. Things that in hindsight are not worth even a moment of worrying or stressing about. Overnight though this changed. My worries now consist of where my sister could be, whether my sister is safe and when will we finally get some answers on her disappearance. My fleeting normal every day worries have turned into desperation and hope that this pain will not go on for much longer and that above all no harm has come to Leah."

There is a £5,000 for information that leads to the discovery of Leah's whereabouts.

Anybody with any information at all can call Crimestoppers totally anonymously on 0800 555 111. Nobody will ask for a name or trace their location.

Alernatively they can call police on 101, quoting reference 43190049929, or call into their nearest police station.

Reports about Leah can also be made online on the dedicated police website.

Clothes like the ones Leah was wearing on the day she vanished

CCTV of Leah on the day she disappeared

