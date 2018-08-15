Family of Ronnie Wrighting release tribute to Milton Keynes man

The following is a tribute released on behalf of the family of Ronnie Wrighting, who died on Sunday.

“Big Ron,

“A son, brother, father, uncle and friend. Taken from us so soon. You will be sadly missed by so many people. You will always be in our hearts and thoughts. We will miss your cheeky smile and hearty laugh. You’re everyone's lovable rogue - what will we do without your banter?

"Ron, your antics will be missed by us all. We know how much you loved to party and pick new cars every other month. You truly will be missed and we hope you are causing mischief wherever you are now.”