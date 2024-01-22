News you can trust since 1981
BREAKING

Family pays tribute to 'kind and gentle' man involved in fatal crash in Milton Keynes

The 74-year-old died after a crash on Wednesday
By The Newsroom
Published 22nd Jan 2024, 09:39 GMT
Updated 22nd Jan 2024, 10:33 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Tribute has been made to a man who died in a fatal crash in Milton Keynes.

Michael Dorrill died after he was involved in a crash with a Mercedes on Marsh End Road on Wednesday.

His family paid tribute to the 74-year-old.

They said: “Mike was loved by everyone who knew him, he was such a gentle and kind man, but his family, need to take some time to take this all in, thank you.”