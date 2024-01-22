Family pays tribute to 'kind and gentle' man involved in fatal crash in Milton Keynes
The 74-year-old died after a crash on Wednesday
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Tribute has been made to a man who died in a fatal crash in Milton Keynes.
Michael Dorrill died after he was involved in a crash with a Mercedes on Marsh End Road on Wednesday.
His family paid tribute to the 74-year-old.
They said: “Mike was loved by everyone who knew him, he was such a gentle and kind man, but his family, need to take some time to take this all in, thank you.”