Fashion show in Olney to support specialist care at Willen Hospice

Get your winter wardrobe sorted at the Willen Hospice Fashion Show taking place in Olney.

Willen Hospice will be bringing the best in pre-loved fashion to the catwalk when their Winter Fashion show takes place.

The annual event will be held at 7pm on Friday, November 23 at the Carlton Club in High Street, Olney.

Local volunteers and hospice staff will turn models for the night to showcase the range and style of fashion available at Willen Hospice shops this winter.

As well as the live show, there will also be a wide selection of pre-loved autumn/winter fashion items to browse and purchase, and a chance to buy decorations and gifts from Willen Hospice’s Christmas range.

Matt Morris, head of retail at Willen Hospice, said: “From wrapping up warm to glitzy nights out, our fantastic fashion show will feature a huge range of styles to get your winter wardrobe sorted.

“There’ll be bargains to be had, fab music and lots of laughter so why not get your friends together and come along for a great night out in support of Willen Hospice.”

Willen Hospice needs to raise around £9 every minute of the year from the local community to continue to provide their specialist end-of-life care in Milton Keynes and the surrounding areas. Ticket sales for the fashion show will go towards supporting that care.

Tickets are £10 to include admission to the show, a glass of wine on arrival and a mince pie. Tickets can be purchased online at www.willen-hospice.org.uk/fashionshow or in Willen Hospice shops in Olney, Newport Pagnell, Stony Stratford and Bletchley.