Fence fire spreads to destroy nursery in Milton Keynes

Firefighters are battling a fire which has broken out in a nursery at Walnut Tree.

The KiddiCaru Nursery, off Fyfield Barrow, has been all but destroyed by the blaze which caught around lunchtime on Tuesday during the hottest day of the year.

The nursery have confirmed all the children and adults had been evacuated from the building while 12 fire crews sought to tackle the fire and police put up a cordon around the area.

Gas and electricity have been switched off in the area as a result of the fire. Milton Keynes Council have set up ‘rest centres’ at the Tawny Owl pub and Heronsbrook Meeting Place.

Smoke could be seen for miles around, and was blowing down the V10 towards Kingston, making visibility difficult in that part of the road.

They said: “Firefighters are working hard to contain the fire. Evacuations of nearby buildings and cordons in place around the area. Thames Valley Police and South Central Ambulance Service are also in attendance.”

