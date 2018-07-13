Festival of table tennis returns to Milton Keynes

The world’s biggest free street table tennis festival is to return to Milton Keynes this summer on a mission to bring ping pong to the people.

Free events, tournaments, tables and equipment can be found located across the city – from CMK to Caldecotte Lake, as Ping! urges people across the country to play table tennis – encouraging a sense of community spirit and also getting us active.

Ping! MK is led by MK Council’s Sports Development Team in partnership with Table Tennis England, and a number of partners across Milton Keynes.

The city’s first Ping! event is taking place on Saturday, July 14 at Bletchley Leisure Centre.

The Open Morning is open to all age and abilities, is free and gets underway from 10am.

Although you don’t have to attend an official Ping! event to take part, simply find your nearest table online, pick up a free bat and ball, located on the table and you’re ready to play – whether that be on a lunch break or after school with the kids, tables are available anytime.

MK will also be the venue for Table Tennis England’s feature event – National Table Tennis Day 2018.

The intu shopping centre in the CMK will be transformed into a festival of table tennis on Wednesday 18 July from 11am, and there’ll be the chance to test your skills against 2018 Commonwealth Games medallist Maria Tsaptsinos and Aaron McKibben, Paralympic medallist from London 2012 and Rio 2016.

Mary King, sports development assistant at MK Council, said: “We’re really excited to bring Ping! back to the people of Milton Keynes this summer. Just pick up a bat and start playing – it’s as easy as that.

“It’s great fun and suitable for all ages and abilities – I urge everyone to get out there and give it a go.”