Festive celebration of new community kitchen in Milton Keynes next week

A new community kitchen with appliances donated by NEFF, whose UK head office is in Wolverton, will open with a special Christmas party for local residents on Wednesday.

The family-friendly event will include festive treats and winter warmer drinks, as well as chef-led Christmas cooking demonstrations, and mince pie making.

The project is part of #NEFFKitchenLove, a campaign by environmental charity Hubbub and NEFF with support from B&Q.

Through cooking courses and shared dinners, it's hoped the new kitchen will provide opportunities for young and old to share skills and loved family recipes, build stronger bonds as well as spark a love of cooking in children.

The event will take place between 3.30pm - 5.30pm at the Old Bath House Community Centre on Stratford Road.

Anyone interested in attending should RSVP to: oldbathhouseprojects@gmail.com