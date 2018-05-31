Fete and flypast to celebrate 800 years of a church in Milton Keynes

A traditional village fete will get off to a real flying start.

A flypast from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Lancaster is scheduled to take place as the event takes place during the 800th anniversary celebrations of All Saints’ Church, Loughton.

The flypast is just one of the attractions at the fete centred on All Saints’ on Saturday, June 9, and visitors are welcome.

Open from noon until 4pm, the fete includes stalls and activities for everyone.

There will be crafts, including jewellery and textiles, a china and glass stall, games for children, a storyteller and Morris dancing by Rapskallian.

Enjoy a barbecue and other refreshments in the church.

There will also be a display of artwork on the theme of ‘Loughton’ from local school children, together with baking, knitting and sewing competitions judged by members of Loughton Women’s Institute.

For more information on all 800th anniversary celebration events and special services, please visit www.watlingvalley.org.uk/all

saints800