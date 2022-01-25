Ffirefighters rescue dog following kitchen blaze in Milton Keynes town

A dog was rescued following a kitchen fire in Bletchley on Sunday afternoon. (23/1)

Fortunately the pet was uninjured after the blaze broke in a first floor flat in Suffolk Close, caused by unattended cooking left on an oven hob.

Firefighters were called to the incident at 4.52pm with two appliances and crews from West Ashlands attending.

They used two sets of breathing apparatus, a positive pressure ventilation fan and short extension ladder.