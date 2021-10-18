Fire at school reported in Milton Keynes
Firefighters were called before lessons began this morning
Monday, 18th October 2021, 4:29 pm
Firefighters were called to a fire as Hazeley Academy at 8:11am this morning.
One appliance and crews from West Ashland, Broughton and Newport Pagnell sped to the scene. When they arrived, they found the cause to be a small fire in a fuse board on first floor plant room.
Staff on site had managed to put the fire out before the firefighters arrival.
Crews used Firefighters used thermal imaging cameras and gave advice.