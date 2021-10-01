Fire causes structural damage to industrial unit near Milton Keynes

An industrial unit in Stratford Road, Wolverton, suffered structural damage following a fire yesterday afternoon.

Two appliances and crew from West Ashland, one from Newport Pagnell, Broughton and one from Buckingham attended, along with three officers.

The fire was in a single-storey workshop.

Firefighters used eight sets of breathing apparatus,two main jets, a fog spike, hose reel jet, and positive pressure ventilation to bring the blaze under control.

Relief crews remained on site for several hours, using additional sets of breathing apparatus, hose reel jets, a thermal imaging camera, and battery-operated cutters.

They monitored the building and damped down hotspots.