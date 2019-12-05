Fire crews at the scene of crash on M1 in Milton Keynes

Fire crews are this morning at the scene of a crash on the M1 in Milton Keynes.

Firefighters from Bucks Fire and Rescue Service were called the collision on the M1 northbound between junction 14 Milton Keynes and Newport Pagnell Service Area at around 9.30am.

M1

A spokesman for Bucks Fire and Rescue Service said the incident involved a car and a lorry.

"Collision involves a car and a lorry. No-one trapped. Crews maintaining scene safety," the spokesman said.

Motorists should avoid the area if possible.

More on this as we get it.