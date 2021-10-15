Fire crews attend blaze at industrial/commercial site in Milton Keynes
Smoke damage caused by faulty ventilation fan say fire service
Friday, 15th October 2021, 4:47 pm
Updated
Friday, 15th October 2021, 4:51 pm
Fire crews were called to a blaze at an industrial premises in Tilbrook, Milton Keynes, yesterday afternoon. (14/10)
One appliance and crew from Newport Pagnell and two from West Ashland attended to find a faulty ventilation fan had caused light smoke logging to the ground floor.
Firefighters used two short extension ladders to tackle the blaze and then left the incident with a site engineer for further investigation.