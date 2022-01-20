Fire crews called out to two flooding incidents in Milton Keynes
Two flats in Woburn Sands were affected by leaking from a main water pipe
Thursday, 20th January 2022, 12:09 pm
A leaking water main caused flooding to two flats in Summerlin Drive, Woburn Sands, yesterday. (19/1)
The incident happened at around 4pm, with one appliance and crew from Broughton attending.
Firefighters isolated the water and electricity supply to both flats to make the area safe.
Fire crews were also called a internal flooding incident at Skene Close, Bletchley, on Tuesday afternoon (18/1).
One appliance and crew from West Ashland attended.
The water supply was isolated and advice given.