Fire crews called to bus fire at Bletchley Bus Station near Milton Keynes

Firefighters were called to Bletchley Bus Station early this morning to reports of a bus on fire (January 18). One appliance and crew from Bletchley and one from Great Holm attended. Firefighters used one hose reel, foam and two sets of breathing apparatus to put the fire out. No one was injured.

The call was made at 5.48am.

And yesterday (January 17) firefighters used breathing apparatus to put out a fire in a motorhome in Burchard Crescent, Shenley Church End, Milton Keynes. Two appliances and crews from Great Holm attended.