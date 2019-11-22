Fire crews called to remove van that had got stuck in Sainsbury's car park entrance in Milton Keynes

Shoppers were not able to get in the car park during the incident.

Firefighters in Milton Keynes were called to remove a high-top van which was stuck in the entrance to the underground car park at Sainsbury's in Witan Gate East, Central MK.

One appliance and crew from Great Holm and an officer attended.

The call out to the incident came at 3.15pm on Friday.

It took the fire crew around an hour to remove the van.

A spokesman for Bucks Fire and Rescue Service said: "It looks as if there has been no structural damage to the entrance to the car park. The incident has now been left with on-site staff."