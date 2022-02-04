Fire crews help rescue three injured people after collision in Milton Keynes

Three people were injured following a two-car collision in Bilton Road, Bletchley on Wednesday. (1.2)

Firefighters used hydraulic rescue equipment to release a man from his car. They also assisted two women, who were injured, from the second car, following the accident at 2.48pm.

All three people were handed into the care of South Central Ambulance Service.

Firefighters used hydraulic rescue equipment to release a man from his car and two women, who suffered injuries, from the second car

> And on Wednesday (2/3) a shop in Midsummer Place, Milton Keynes, was evacuated due to a small fire in a storeroom.

Two appliances and crews from West Ashland, and one from Broughton attended, along with one officer.

The firefighters used two sets of breathing apparatus, thermal imaging camera and positive pressure ventilation fan.

They used the positive pressure ventilation fan to clear smoke.

> Crews were also called out to a fire at an industrial unit in James Way, Bletchley on Thursday, (3/2)

Two appliances and crews from West Ashland and one from Broughton attended, along with an officer.