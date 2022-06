The incident happened at 8.50am, on Thursday(June 9) in St James Street, with one appliance and crew from Newport Pagnell attending.

The firefighters used small gear to release the baby who was uninjured.

And on Wednesday (8/6), an electric moped was destroyed by fire following an incident between Langland Road and Beadlemead, Netherfield.

Firefighters helped release a baby locked in a car

One appliance and crew from West Ashland attended.