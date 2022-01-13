Fire crews used breathing apparatus to put out kitchen fire in Milton Keynes
Safety advice and what to do in event of an oven fire in your home
Fire crews were called to a kitchen fire after an oven caught light on Monday night (10/1).
The incident happened at 9.45pm at a property in Cyprus Way, Newton Leys, Milton Keynes.
Two appliances and crews from West Ashlands attended using two sets of breathing apparatus, a positive pressure ventilation fan and one hose reel.
Safety advice if you have an oven fire - and what to do:
> Leave the oven door closed
> Turn off the oven and allow the fire to burn out on its own
> If it does not go out on its own, leave the house and call 911
> If it does go out, then open your windows.
> Carefully open the oven door (it will be smoky) and remove the hot pan.