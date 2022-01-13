Fire crews used breathing apparatus to put out kitchen fire in Milton Keynes

Fire crews were called to a kitchen fire after an oven caught light on Monday night (10/1).

The incident happened at 9.45pm at a property in Cyprus Way, Newton Leys, Milton Keynes.

Two appliances and crews from West Ashlands attended using two sets of breathing apparatus, a positive pressure ventilation fan and one hose reel.

Safety advice if you have an oven fire - and what to do:

> Leave the oven door closed

> Turn off the oven and allow the fire to burn out on its own

> If it does not go out on its own, leave the house and call 911

> If it does go out, then open your windows.