Firefighters were called to a bedroom fire at Martingale Place in Downs Barn on Sunday evening.

Crews from Broughton, Great Holm and the British Red Cross Fire and Emergency Support Service vehicle based at Bletchley Fire Station attended.

Firefighters used a main jet, a hose reel, two sets of breathing apparatus and a fan to deal with the incident.

The blaze also damaged the remainder of the first floor of the house.