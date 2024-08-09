Fire service and Police presence overnight as fire breaks out at The Point in Milton Keynes
It’s believed the fire started in the early hours of the morning with videos posted on social media showing firefighters approaching the building.
They were at the scene for some time but it’s believed the fire was quickly brought under control.
It’s not yet known how the fire started.
We will bring you updates as soon as more information is available.
The Point went into a decline after the arrival of the giant Xscape MK entertainment complex in 2000, with the nightclub closing in 2007 and the Odeon cinema following in 2015.
As the UK's first multiplex cinema, The Point avoided demolition after developers' plans to replace it with flats were refused. Milton Keynes Council voted unanimously to reject a proposal from Galliard Holdings Ltd (GHL) to replace The Point, which showed its last film in 2015, with retail units and up to 487 flats.