Firefighters administer first aid at scene of bus crash in Milton Keynes

Firefighters offered first aid following a collision between a bus and a car in Wallinger Drive, Shenley Brook End, Milton Keynes, during the rush hour yesterday. The accident happened at 5.30pm with one appliance and crew from Bletchley and one from Great Holm attending. No-one was trapped.

Later at 6.16pm the fire service attended a collision involving two cars on the M1 southbound between Newport Pagnell Service Area and junction 14 Milton Keynes. One appliance and crew from Broughton, one from Great Holm and an officer attended. No-one was trapped. Firefighters gave first aid and oxygen to three women.

and at 6.47pm firefighters released three women, two girls and two boys who were shut in a lift, at Witan Gate West, Central Milton Keynes. One appliance and crew from Great Holm attended.