Firefighters battling tanker blaze on M1 between Northampton and Milton Keynes

Queues are building both ways on the M1 on Tuesday afternoon

Firefighters are battling a milk tanker on fire on M1 between Northampton and Milton Keynes on Tuesday (September 14) — in the same stretch where a blazing Mercedes damaged tarmac a week ago.

The lorry overturned on the southbound between junction 15 and junction 14 but National Highways is warning drivers to avoid the area both ways as smoke is likely to affect the whole carriageway.

A spokesman said at just before 2pm: "Traffic has been temporarily stopped due to the lorry fire. Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue and Bucks Fire are on their way to the area but congestion is building on the approach."

Traffic is also tailing back on the A45 as motorists are unable to join the M1 southbound.